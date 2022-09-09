See full details
RBNZ: No immediate impact on NZ's cash following Queen's death

Staff reporters
Fri, 09 Sep 2022

There will be no immediate changes to New Zealand’s banknotes, coin designs or cash use as a result of the change to our head of state. Much of the country’s legal tender carries the face of Queen Elizabeth II, who died this morning aged 96.A spokesperson for the Reserve Bank of NZ (RBNZ) confirmed all existing coins and $20 banknotes in circulation featuring the late Queen would remain legal tender.They said it would be several years before the bank needed to introduce coins featuring King Charles III, and longer still un...

