Economy

RBNZ opens the door to another rate hike

The battle with inflation could be a long one. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 16 Aug 2023
New Zealand’s central bank is still worried about inflation, and its latest monetary policy statement opens the door to another hike with rates staying higher for longer. While the current level of activity constrains spending and hence inflation, “there is a risk that activity and inflation measures do not slow as much as expected,” the monetary policy committee said.“It is assumed that the official cash rate [OCR] will need to remain at around its current level for slightly longer than was assumed in the May state...
NZX 50 dips as Fletcher Building shares slump
Markets Market close

NZX 50 dips as Fletcher Building shares slump

The S&P/NZX Index closed at 11,763.11 points, down 57.63 points or 0.49%.

Graham Skellern 6:32pm
Infrastructure

RMA reforms pass into law – for how long?

Five years' of RMA reform work could be thrown out by Christmas.

Pattrick Smellie 5:40pm
Bloomberg

In the US, the Fed’s interest-rate debate Is shifting

Recent data suggest inflation is moving in the direction policymakers favour.

Bloomberg 4:45pm
Reserve Bank leaves official cash rate on hold
Economy

The central bank suggested a small chance of one further rate hike. 

Staff reporters 2:10pm
Plunge in whole milk powder worse than expected
Economy

Plunge in whole milk powder worse than expected

 A plunge in whole milk powder prices in the overnight Global Dairy Trade auction was worse than expected.Whole milk powder, which has the biggest influence on Fonterra’s forecast milk price, was down 10.9% to US$2,548 (NZ$4,282) a tonne. It was the lowest since August 2016, acco...

Staff reporters 8:45am
Some heat in the housing market won't worry the Reserve Bank
Economy

Some heat in the housing market won't worry the Reserve Bank

The Reserve Bank of NZ is widely expected to keep rates on hold at 5.5%.

Rebecca Howard 15 Aug 2023
Kiwi dollar may be under pressure for some time
Economy

Kiwi dollar may be under pressure for some time

It's at a new year low compared to the US dollar.

Riley Kennedy 15 Aug 2023