Recession no more: GDP bounces

Recession no more: GDP bounces
Flooding caused economic havoc in the first part of the year. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Thu, 21 Sep 2023
The New Zealand economy grew 0.9% in the second quarter, keeping the country out of recession and exceeding expectations.  Gross domestic product (GDP) rose 3.2% in the year ended June 2023.Economists had forecast NZ would rebound back into growth in the second quarter of the year.What they hadn't counted on was a revision to the March quarter GDP figures from 0.1% contraction to zero, effectively calling into question whether there was even a recession at all.The technical definition of a recession is two-quarters of negative growth,...
CBL’s Peter Harris welcomes acquittal
Markets

CBL’s Peter Harris welcomes acquittal

The former CBL boss had some choice words for the RBNZ and SFO.

Staff reporters 5:05pm
Primary Sector

Fonterra's NZ assets may come under microscope

Fonterra has $6 billion worth of New Zealand assets.

Rebecca Howard 3:51pm
Fonterra's NZ assets may come under microscope
Policy

Act’s alternative budget takes aim at public debt as well as public servants

Act lays down the challenge to National to explain how it's going to cut debt.

Jem Traylen 2:16pm
Act’s alternative budget takes aim at public debt as well as public servants

Economy moves out of recession as GDP improves
Economy

Economy moves out of recession as GDP improves

Higher dairy, forestry and meat exports helped drive growth.

Staff reporters 11:16am
West Coast sand miners seek to expand
Primary Sector

West Coast sand miners seek to expand

Westland Mineral Sands intends to lodge an application for another site within a month.

Staff reporters 5:00am
Current account deficit continues to narrow
Economy

Current account deficit continues to narrow

The news may ease fears of a credit rating downgrade for the country.

Staff reporters 20 Sep 2023
KiwiSaver fees slide 8.1% in year to March 31
Economy

KiwiSaver fees slide 8.1% in year to March 31

The decline was largely due to a fall in administration fees. 

Rebecca Howard 20 Sep 2023