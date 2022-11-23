Menu
Reserve Bank forecasts a year-long recession as it tries to curb inflation

The Reserve Bank says inflation is no one's friend. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 23 Nov 2022
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is forecasting a year-long recession as fast-rising interest rates take a bite out of demand. The central bank expects four quarters of negative growth starting in June 2023, when the economy contracts by 0.5%.  “The peak to trough decline in the level of GDP [gross domestic product] is expected to be about 1%,” it said, noting uncertainty around the timing.The forecasts then show two quarters of flat growth in June 2024 and September 2024 and only start to see signs of economic growth in De...
