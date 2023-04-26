Menu
Reserve Bank looks to ease mortgage lending curbs

Current LVR settings were put in place November 2021. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 26 Apr 2023
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is proposing to ease mortgage loan-to-value ratio (LVR) restrictions from June 1 as they may now be counter-productive.LVR restrictions promote financial stability by limiting high-risk mortgage lending.“Our assessment is that the risks to financial stability posed by high-LVR lending have reduced to a level where the current restrictions may be unnecessarily reducing efficiency,” said the Reserve Bank of NZ (RBNZ) deputy governor Christian Hawkesby.They may be “impeding the provision of credit...
Synlait shares tumble as it slashes net profit guidance
Primary Sector

Synlait shares tumble as it slashes net profit guidance

The firm also reduced its forecast base milk price for the 2022-23 season by 20 cents.

Ella Somers 10:40am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Finance

David Chaplin: The Simplicity of Vanguard retreats

Simplicity won’t get quite the same brand heft with German DWS despite the leak-free bragging rights.

David Chaplin 8:00am
Degrowth is not glamorous
Economy

Dileepa Fonseka: Degrowth is not glamorous

A society and an economy that doesn't grow isn't something you should wish for.

Dileepa Fonseka 22 Apr 2023
Cost-of-living crisis may be pushing Britons back into work
Economy

Cost-of-living crisis may be pushing Britons back into work

Some retirees are now finding that their pensions aren’t spreading as far as planned.

Bloomberg 22 Apr 2023
Reserve Bank to brush off inflation peak
Economy

Reserve Bank to brush off inflation peak

Inflation is still at levels not seen since the 1990s.

Rebecca Howard 20 Apr 2023
Annual inflation eases to 6.7%
Economy

Annual inflation eases to 6.7%

Inflation is still at levels not seen since the 1990s.

Rebecca Howard 20 Apr 2023