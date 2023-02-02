Menu
Reserve Bank may follow the US Fed and slow the pace

Rising interest rates are straining household budgets. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Thu, 02 Feb 2023
This week’s jobs data cemented the view the central bank will hike by “just” 50 basis points this month, to 4.75%, in particular after the US Federal Reserve (the Fed) opted to lift the benchmark rate by 25 basis points.Its target range is now 4.5% to 4.75%.  The Federal Open Market Committee's statement did have a promise for "ongoing increases" in rates and chair Jerome Powell told media it would take a "couple more" hikes to get things fully under control, Bloomberg reported.However, he also sai...
Construction activity falls for first time since 2020

Residential workloads fell in the last quarter of 2022.

Staff reporters 1:00pm
Worst UK strikes for a decade shut schools and stop trains

As many as 475,000 union members are on strike.

Bloomberg 12:00pm
Federal Reserve slows rate hikes

Price pressures have eased in the US, but the outlook is for more rate hikes.

Bloomberg 10:30am

