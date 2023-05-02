Menu
Reserve Bank says more pain to come, but banking system resilient

The Reserve Bank pre-released a chapter from Wednesday's Financial Stability Report. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Tue, 02 May 2023
Increased financial stress is on the horizon but the Reserve Bank of New Zealand remains confident the banking system is resilient to a range of downturn scenarios. "While we are not currently seeing widespread financial distress amongst households or businesses, in part this reflects the fact that the repricing of the stock of mortgage lending will take some time," it said in a pre-released excerpt from Wednesday’s Financial Stability Report. “However, we expect more borrowers to fall behind on their payments th...
NZ's sharemarket up while Australia's takes a dive
After trading flat for most of the day, the index closed up 34.84 points or 0.29%.

Graham Skellern 6:15pm

Fifa threatens Women's World Cup broadcast in Europe

Offers from 'big five' nations for the event in NZ and Australia "not acceptable".

Bloomberg 4:10pm
Countdown average food prices up by 9.5% year on year

Multinational businesses passing on cost increases is seen as unfair, a survey says.

Ella Somers 2:12pm
RBNZ likely to remain sanguine about arrears
A total of 1.31% of residential mortgages were reported as past due in March, up 26% year-on-year.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Guesswork and slogans: the wealth tax debate
Last week's tax research has created some wonderfully simple, albeit misleading slogans.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Radical change is needed – Productivity Commission
The government must focus on supporting exporters to innovate.

Jem Traylen 01 May 2023
Consumer confidence lifts slightly, still 'extremely low'
The latest ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence Index has lifted one point in April, but still remains "at an extremely low level". It now sits at 79.3.ANZ’s chief economist Sharon Zollner said households were concerned about the rising cost of living, particularly those with large...

Staff reporters 28 Apr 2023