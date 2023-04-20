Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Reserve Bank to brush off inflation peak

Reserve Bank to brush off inflation peak
Inflation is still red hot. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Thu, 20 Apr 2023
The annual pace of inflation was slightly slower than expected but it’s still eye-wateringly high and economists say it won’t stop the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) from hiking the key interest rate next month. “We continue to expect a 25 basis point hike at next month’s monetary policy statement," said ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner. "Today’s data is likely not enough to be seen by the RBNZ as warranting a pause, but it should rule out another 50 basis point hike."The annual pace of in...
Michael Hill buys Australian jeweller Bevilles
Markets

Michael Hill buys Australian jeweller Bevilles

There's potential to expand the Bevilles brand into NZ and Canada.

Greg Hurrell 12:20pm
Economy

Annual inflation eases to 6.7%

Inflation is still at levels not seen since the 1990s.

Rebecca Howard 11:15am
Annual inflation eases to 6.7%
Property

Has the housing market found its floor?

Sticky mortgage rates are an indicator the market could start picking up again.

Brent Melville 9:47am
Has the housing market found its floor?

More Economy

Annual inflation eases to 6.7%
Economy

Annual inflation eases to 6.7%

Inflation is still at levels not seen since the 1990s.

Rebecca Howard 11:15am
We need more tax coming in the door: someone has to pay
Economy

We need more tax coming in the door: someone has to pay

Unless we reduce Super payments or cut other expenditure, this means more tax.

Cameron Bagrie 5:00am
Inflation may have peaked in the March quarter
Economy Preview

Inflation may have peaked in the March quarter

It may be the peak, but economists are still tipping at least one more rate hike. 

Rebecca Howard 19 Apr 2023
April 26: D-Day for rich taxpayers report
Economy

April 26: D-Day for rich taxpayers report

We're about to find out how much tax New Zealand’s wealthiest citizens pay.

Pattrick Smellie 18 Apr 2023