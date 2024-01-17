Menu
Retail spending dips in December

Electronic retail transactions fell 2% in December. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Wed, 17 Jan 2024
Card spending fell 2% between December and November, according to seasonally adjusted data released by Stats New Zealand on Wednesday. Electronic card spending – including debit and credit card transactions – for retail fell $132 million compared to November 2023. Spending in core retail industries, which strips out fuel and vehicles from the data, also dropped 2% ($119m) on the previous month. The decline comes at a time of increasing scrutiny on consumer spending patterns and their implications for the national econ...
Wholesale electricity prices rise as hydro lake levels dip
Energy

Wholesale electricity prices rise as hydro lake levels dip

There are no alarm bells yet, but the sector has a worried eye on winter.

Ian Llewellyn 3:05pm
World

A turbulent year may lie ahead – CEOs at Davos are optimistic

Many leaders express optimism about cooling inflation.

The Wall Street Journal 10:30am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, January 17, 2023

Test your smarts against our Quizmaster.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
