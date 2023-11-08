Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Scarbro directors front $300k for employees

Scarbro directors front $300k for employees
Scarbro was building this five-level apartment block. (Image: Supplied)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Wed, 08 Nov 2023
The directors of failed Auckland construction company Scarbro Construction have tipped in cash so employees can be paid.Scarbro Construction Holdings and its subsidiaries, Scarbro Build and Scarbro Construction, were tipped into liquidation in April, with five active projects on their books.Andrew Grenfell and Conor McElhinney were appointed as liquidators, although McElhinney resigned in September and was replaced by Kare Johnstone.In their first report, the liquidators said that despite four of the five projects being close to completion, def...
Vulcan Steel says its been a year of ‘challenge and opportunity’
Markets

Vulcan Steel says its been a year of ‘challenge and opportunity’

The steel distributor is crossing its fingers that the economic environment brightens.

Ella Somers 3:00pm
Economy

Large company layoffs in NZ, businesses look to India

Nearly a quarter of big organisations reducing costs did so via staff cuts, says survey.

Dileepa Fonseka 12:45pm
Large company layoffs in NZ, businesses look to India
Cars

EV makers turn to discounts to combat waning demand

Car companies and dealers are slashing thousands off purchase prices to attract shoppers.

The Wall Street Journal 10:00am
EV makers turn to discounts to combat waning demand

More Economy

Large company layoffs in NZ, businesses look to India
Economy

Large company layoffs in NZ, businesses look to India

Nearly a quarter of big organisations reducing costs did so via staff cuts, says survey.

Dileepa Fonseka 12:45pm
Global dairy prices break four-auction gain streak
Finance

Global dairy prices break four-auction gain streak

The GDT index had increased at the last four auctions.

Riley Kennedy 9:18am
Why the mini-budget will be so hard to write
Economy

Pattrick Smellie: Why the mini-budget will be so hard to write

Something's got to give in the mooted pre-Christmas mini-budget.

Pattrick Smellie 07 Nov 2023
Alliance Group expects worst result in a decade
Finance

Alliance Group expects worst result in a decade

It's due to report its full-year results this month.

Riley Kennedy 07 Nov 2023