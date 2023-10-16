Menu
September PSI shows return to expansion

BusinessNZ CEO Kirk Hope said that the September result broke the trend of three consecutive months in contraction. (Image: BusinessNZ)
Staff reporters
Mon, 16 Oct 2023
New Zealand’s services sector experienced a return to expansion in September, according to the BNZ-BusinessNZ Performance of Services Index. The PSI for September was 50.7 – a reading of above 50 indicates that the service sector is generally expanding. That was up three points from August, although still below the long-term average of 53.5 for the survey.BusinessNZ chief executive Kirk Hope said that the September result broke the trend of three consecutive months in contraction for the sector.New orders/business, which got a...
Fletcher Building pulls NZ market lower
Markets Market close

New Zealand's market fell on its first day of trading post-election.

Ella Somers 6:10pm
Markets

Analysts appear unperturbed about Fletcher's pipe problems

Forsyth Barr says Fletcher Building has provided a 'strong counter-argument'.

Ella Somers 4:50pm
Infrastructure

Auckland Light Rail faces chopping block

The crown company is looking forward to getting direction from the new government. 

Oliver Lewis 3:40pm
