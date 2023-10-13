Menu
News in Brief

Stuff quits social media platform X
Laura Maxwell says she has become “increasingly concerned” about the content shared on X. (Image: Supplied)
Daniel Dunkley
Fri, 13 Oct 2023
Stuff has quit the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, in protest against rising disinformation, misinformation and harmful content. The news publisher will stop sharing content on X, effective immediately, due to the volume of misinformation and disinformation and "damaging behaviour being exhibited", it said. Stuff's decision comes the same week as X, owned by tech billionaire Elon Musk, removed news headlines from news links on the X app and website. The move has made journalism less visible o...
Fletcher rebuffs BGC claims

 The company is briefing analysts now and is expected to resume trading on Monday.

Victoria Young 2:29pm
Sky TV shares jump after trading halt lifted

The broadcaster is being targeted by a mystery would-be buyer.

Staff reporters 1:45pm
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Daily Mail is wrong but the Saudi rugby storm is still coming

The Saudis are storming the rugby castle amid an exciting weekend of RWC quarter-finals. 

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
