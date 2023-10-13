Menu
MediaWorks reports $9.7m loss

Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Fri, 13 Oct 2023
Radio and outdoor advertising business MediaWorks has revealed a massive $110 million impairment following a net loss of almost $10m for its most recent financial year.The company’s financial statements for 2022 were finally released on Friday and provide one of the starkest illustrations yet of the challenges facing New Zealand’s media industry.Mediaworks is putting a brave face on the numbers, citing a number of operational improvements and green shoots. It says 2023 has also been challenging, but there are “encouraging...
Fletcher rebuffs BGC claims
 The company is briefing analysts now and is expected to resume trading on Monday.

Victoria Young 2:29pm
Sky TV shares jump after trading halt lifted

The broadcaster is being targeted by a mystery would-be buyer.

Staff reporters 1:45pm
Trevor McKewen: Daily Mail is wrong but the Saudi rugby storm is still coming

The Saudis are storming the rugby castle amid an exciting weekend of RWC quarter-finals. 

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
