Economy

Manufacturing activity contracts again

(Image: Unsplash)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Fri, 13 Oct 2023
Activity in New Zealand’s manufacturing sector contracted in September for the seventh month in a row. The seasonally adjusted performance of manufacturing index (PMI) for September was 45.3, down from 46.1 in August, according to the latest Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) – BusinessNZ PMI. A reading below 50 indicates manufacturing is declining. This was the lowest activity level for a non-covid-affected month since May 2009 and is well below the long-term average of 52.9. “The manufacturing sector has now been in co...
Fletcher rebuffs BGC claims
Markets

 The company is briefing analysts now and is expected to resume trading on Monday.

Victoria Young 2:29pm
Markets

Sky TV shares jump after trading halt lifted

The broadcaster is being targeted by a mystery would-be buyer.

Staff reporters 1:45pm
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Daily Mail is wrong but the Saudi rugby storm is still coming

The Saudis are storming the rugby castle amid an exciting weekend of RWC quarter-finals. 

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
