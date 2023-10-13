Menu
Auckland airport's CFO moving to Datacom

Auckland airport’s chief financial officer, Phil Neutze.
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Fri, 13 Oct 2023
Auckland airport’s chief financial officer, Phil Neutze, has resigned after 13 years with the company. Neutze joined Auckland airport in early 2010 as head of business intelligence before being appointed chief financial officer (CFO) in December 2015.He will remain in his role until Dec 22 before taking on a new role in March as group CFO at Datacom. Auckland airport's head of strategy, planning and performance, Stewart Reynolds, will step in as acting chief financial officer until a replacement is appointed.Chief executive Carri...
QuiznessDesk, Friday October 13, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday October 13, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?  

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Infrastructure

Fletcher Building extends trading halt

Trading will resume when the market opens on Monday.

Staff reporters 8:57am
Economy

The battle against the thief in our pocket rages on

Actual food prices fell 0.4% on the month in September.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
