Mystery party keen on Sky TV

News in Brief

SKY TV CEO Sophie Moloney. (Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Fri, 13 Oct 2023
A mystery party wants to buy Sky TV in a “highly confidential” offer, the company announced today.“Sky has commenced engagement with the potential acquirer, although discussions are at a very early stage. As such, there can be no certainty that any transaction will eventuate,” the company told the New Zealand stock exchange at 9am on Friday.Sky had earlier this year announced an on-market share buyback programme. It paused purchases under that programme prior to the release of its full-year results last month.“Prio...
QuiznessDesk, Friday October 13, 2023
QuiznessDesk, Friday October 13, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?  

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Infrastructure

Trading will resume when the market opens on Monday.

Staff reporters 8:57am
Economy

Actual food prices fell 0.4% on the month in September.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
