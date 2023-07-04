Menu
Solving NZ’s productivity woes requires patient investment

Productivity Commission chair Ganesh Nana says investing in productivity is not a 'nice to have' for calm times. (Image: Productivity Commission)
Jem Traylen
Tue, 04 Jul 2023
The Productivity Commission says lifting productivity requires sustained long-term investment instead of looking for quick and easy fixes.The commission released the fourth iteration of its Productivity by the numbers report on Monday showing that New Zealand’s economic performance has changed very little from when it produced its first assessment in 2013.In recent decades, output per capita has been keeping pace with or even exceeding the growth seen in other advanced economies – some of this is due to improving terms of trade, but...
School students embrace te ao Māori at Entrepreneurs in Action
Business Free Exclusive

School students embrace te ao Māori at Entrepreneurs in Action

A national prize pool of $20,000 entices 4,700 students to participate every year.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 5:00am
Finance

Bank of China appoints receivers to NZ-based Dairy Nutraceuticals

It is part of a joint venture with Landcorp and ASX-listed Clover Corporation.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Bank of China appoints receivers to NZ-based Dairy Nutraceuticals
Sustainable Finance

Fossil fuel returns are hard to resist, says investment specialist

Don't invest in fossil fuel companies until they start reducing emissions, panel says.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Fossil fuel returns are hard to resist, says investment specialist

Will the business and consumer confidence good mood last?
Will the business and consumer confidence good mood last?

Business and consumer confidence ticks up slightly, but economists are wary. 

Rebecca Howard 03 Jul 2023
Consumers slightly less gloomy in June
Consumers slightly less gloomy in June

Respondents expect an annual pace of inflation of 4.3% over the next two years.

Staff reporters 30 Jun 2023
RBNZ: The central bank that owns a recession
Bloomberg: RBNZ: The central bank that owns a recession

More countries are bound to follow the Reserve Bank of NZ's decisions.

Bloomberg 30 Jun 2023
Business confidence bounces back
Business confidence bounces back

Confidence is up in June, but still in negative territory.

Victoria Young 29 Jun 2023