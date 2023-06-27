Menu
S&P Global Ratings warns NZ to face tough times in short-term

Slowing global economy to weigh on NZ. (Image: Unsplash)
Rebecca Howard
Tue, 27 Jun 2023
S&P Global Ratings expects New Zealand’s economic activity to pick up over the next two years but said the short-term environment will be tough, particularly as the global economy slows.“We forecast growth of 0.2% for 2023, followed by 1.7% and 2.5% in 2024 and 2025, respectively,” said S&P Global Ratings economist, Vishrut Rana.It had previously expected 0.8% growth for 2023, according to the latest Economic Outlook Asia-Pacific Q3 2023: Domestic Demand, Inflation Relief Support Asia's Outlook.Higher interest rate...
Law & Regulation

Entain offers $100m for online gambling monopoly

The betting agency is trying not to spook the political horses.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Entain offers $100m for online gambling monopoly
Finance

Mark Hotchin property lawsuit centres round a pool hall

The hearing is set down for the week.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Mark Hotchin property lawsuit centres round a pool hall

