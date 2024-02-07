Menu
Strong jobs data, wage growth raises odds for February RBNZ rate hike

Reserve Bank of New Zealand. (Image: Getty)
Gregor Thompson
Wed, 07 Feb 2024
The odds of an increase in the official cash rate have risen after Stats New Zealand's Wednesday data release showed a tighter-than-anticipated labour market and continuing wage growth, said economists.NZ’s unemployment rose to 4% in the final quarter of 2023, up from 3.9% in September. The figure is below economist and the central bank projections that unemployment would reach between 4.2% and 4.3%.Annual wage inflation – as measured by the Labour Cost Index (LCI) – dipped slightly but also outpaced forecasts, rising 4.3%...
Act and Greens agree Wellington housing report 'absurd'
Act and Greens agree Wellington housing report 'absurd'

The housing minister, meanwhile, says restrictive zoning rules are a problem.

Dileepa Fonseka and Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Fletcher Building: cracks widen on blowouts, construction downturn

Auckland convention centre saga overruns amount to $420m over the past year.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Xi to discuss China stocks with regulators as rescue bets build

The CSI 300 benchmark closed 3.5% higher on its best day since late 2022.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Unemployment rises to 4% as wage growth continues
Unemployment rises to 4% as wage growth continues

The rise was below what economists and the Reserve Bank of NZ had expected.

Gregor Thompson 07 Feb 2024
Dairy auction fiercely bid but storm clouds gathering
Dairy auction fiercely bid but storm clouds gathering

 Whole milk powder rose 3.4% to an average of US$3,463 a tonne.

Rebecca Howard 07 Feb 2024
Unemployment set to head higher, RBNZ still wary
Unemployment set to head higher, RBNZ still wary

The unemployment rate is expected to be 4.2% to 4.3% in the December quarter.

Rebecca Howard 07 Feb 2024
New Zealand needs more winners
Dileepa Fonseka: New Zealand needs more winners

'NZ is beautiful, but honestly, it feels like if I go there it's gonna suck'.

Dileepa Fonseka 05 Feb 2024