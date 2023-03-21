Survey reveals gloomy small-business sentiment

Small businesses surveyed by CPA Australia were worried about rising costs. (Image: Getty)

More New Zealand small businesses expected the economy to shrink than grow in 2023, according to a survey with 308 respondents. CPA Australia released the NZ-specific findings of its 2022-23 Asia-Pacific small business survey on Tuesday.According to a summary of the results, just 40.3% of NZ businesses surveyed expected the national economy to grow, the second lowest result of the 11 included economies.More small businesses – 43.2% – expected the economy to shrink.However, despite this pessimism, 65.6% of respondents expected t...