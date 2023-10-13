Menu
Economy

The battle against the thief in our pocket

Westpac Bank now expects annual inflation to be 5.8% in the year to September. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Fri, 13 Oct 2023
Food prices may have eased in September, but economists warn the fight against the so-called thief in our pockets is far from over.Actual prices fell 0.4% in the month of September, but they are still 8% higher than they were a year ago.After adjusting for seasonal effects, food prices inched up 0.1% in September.Westpac Bank now expects annual inflation to be 5.8% in the year to September after revising down its September forecast to 1.9% from 2%.The downward revision came in the wake of softer-than-expected food prices in September. Stro...
Fletcher rebuffs BGC claims
Markets

 The company is briefing analysts now and is expected to resume trading on Monday.

Victoria Young 2:29pm
Markets

Sky TV shares jump after trading halt lifted

The broadcaster is being targeted by a mystery would-be buyer.

Staff reporters 1:45pm
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Daily Mail is wrong but the Saudi rugby storm is still coming

The Saudis are storming the rugby castle amid an exciting weekend of RWC quarter-finals. 

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Manufacturing activity contracts again
Economy

It's the lowest level since 2009.

Staff reporters 10:40am
NZ's 2024 GDP growth forecast ranks among IMF's lowest estimates
Economy

The International Monetary Fund says global economic activity has slowed but not stalled.

Staff reporters 12 Oct 2023
Rise in migrants may help keep interest rates high
Economy

Migrants fill jobs but they also help fan inflation. 

Rebecca Howard 12 Oct 2023
Election uncertainty spells short-term turbulence for NZ dollar
Economy

The New Zealand dollar last traded at 59.82 US cents.

Rebecca Howard 10 Oct 2023