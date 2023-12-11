Menu
The Christmas turkey is bigger, but with less to go around

(Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Mon, 11 Dec 2023
New Zealand’s economy likely expanded slightly in the third quarter, shored up by a strong influx of migrants.The country’s population grew 2.7% in the year ended Sept 30, supporting higher output and higher demand.   Against that backdrop, Kiwibank economists are now tipping the economy to have expanded 0.2% in the September quarter versus the June quarter.  They originally expected a 0.2% contraction, but “it has nothing to do with a stronger than expected economy, and everything to do with our record-breaking...
Rocket company collapses
Services

Space company with $1m in seed funding has been placed into liquidation.

John Anthony 5:00am
Energy

Tiwai smelter future decision expected in March/April

The decision is key to the future direction of the energy sector.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Sustainable Finance

Climate VC Fund targets 'avoided emissions'

Climate fund invests to scale up start-ups where the technology is mostly proven.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Don't pop the economic champagne cork yet
Economy

The economic waters remain choppy.

Rebecca Howard 08 Dec 2023
Fonterra lifts payout, earning forecast
Finance

The lift comes after the recent lift in global prices.

Riley Kennedy 07 Dec 2023
A holiday reading list for Luxon
Economy

This year's list is not exactly light holiday reading.

Dileepa Fonseka 05 Dec 2023
Building work sluggish in September quarter
Economy

Wellington building work was down 17% from a year earlier.

Staff reporters 05 Dec 2023