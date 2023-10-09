Menu
The lessons from Cyclone Gabrielle: trim trees, protect substations

Cyclone Gabrielle cut power to 11% of NZ electricity connections. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Mon, 09 Oct 2023
Trees that electricity lines companies are not allowed to trim caused most of the power outages during Cyclone Gabrielle, a review of the storm has found.The work by consultants Energia said changes to the tree regulations would be one way to reduce power cuts on such a large scale again.Gabrielle was extreme with the loss of unused electricity because of the cyclone valued at more than $500 million with the cost of repairs on top of that, let alone the losses to businesses and others in not having an energy supply.'Out-of-zone'The revi...
FMA and Kiwibank settle on $812,500 penalty for customer overcharging
Law & Regulation

FMA and Kiwibank settle on $812,500 penalty for customer overcharging

It will be up to the high court to decide the final penalty.

Greg Hurrell 09 Oct 2023
Markets

NZ market in the red as election countdown begins

Dairy giant Fonterra boosted its farmgate milk price forecast due to a brighter outlook.

Ella Somers 09 Oct 2023
Election 2023

Death means byelection after the election

Act party candidate Neil Christensen has died.

Staff reporters 09 Oct 2023
More Economy

Fonterra lifts forecast milk payout
Finance

Fonterra lifts forecast milk payout

It's the first increase this season by the co-op.

Riley Kennedy 09 Oct 2023
NZ and 'third world' lessons for politicians and businesspeople
Economy

Dileepa Fonseka: NZ and 'third world' lessons for politicians and businesspeople

South Korea's GDP per capita was a quarter of ours, now it is higher.

Dileepa Fonseka 09 Oct 2023
How the election result will affect your pocket
Economy

Warren Couillault: How the election result will affect your pocket

Change is coming – but it won't happen overnight. 

Warren Couillault 07 Oct 2023
Blue Sky Meats still needs to tip in 'significant' capital
Finance

Blue Sky Meats still needs to tip in 'significant' capital

The Southland company delisted from the USX last year.

Riley Kennedy 06 Oct 2023