Economy

The price of mother nature's wrath

We were headed for an oversupply of housing in Auckland, but that's lessened. (Image: NZME)
Cameron Bagrie
Thu, 02 Feb 2023
Don't underestimate the impact of mother nature’s wrath on Auckland.  Climate change is now delivering a continuation of supply shocks and we need to learn to adjust to them.  A significant portion of New Zealand is vulnerable to adverse weather and flooding. The focus is on the human element of the emergency in Auckland, including, safety, housing, functionality of infrastructure (the “plumbing”, so to speak), and minimising disruption. That will pass.  Everyone is flying blind over the economic impact...
