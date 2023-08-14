Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

The Reserve Bank will watch, worry and wait

The Reserve Bank will watch, worry and wait
RBNZ governor Adrian Orr may keep his powder dry. (Image: BusinessDesk).
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Mon, 14 Aug 2023
The official cash rate is expected to remain at 5.5% on Wednesday and the Reserve Bank is widely expected to keep on watching, worrying and waiting. “We expect the RBNZ will see enough easing in inflation pressures to remain on hold and reiterate similar messages to July,” said ANZ Bank economists.In July, the RBNZ kept the official cash rate on hold and reiterated it will remain at a restrictive level for “some time”. The July rate review did not include forecasts.The ANZ economists noted the latest forecasts...
Contact confident in new generation
Markets

Contact confident in new generation

Final investment decisions near on suite of new generation.

Ian Llewellyn 3:55pm
Policy

Removal of commercial tax write offs – Labour makes another major U-turn

The reinstatement of tax depreciation was intended as a permanent fixture.

Brent Melville 3:50pm
Removal of commercial tax write offs – Labour makes another major U-turn
Economy

Migration’s strong so why isn’t the economy booming?

 NZ on track to record a net inflow of around 90,000 migrants this year.

Jem Traylen 3:35pm
Migration’s strong so why isn’t the economy booming?

More Economy

Migration’s strong so why isn’t the economy booming?
Economy

Migration’s strong so why isn’t the economy booming?

 NZ on track to record a net inflow of around 90,000 migrants this year.

Jem Traylen 3:35pm
NZ job ads fell 26% year-on-year
Economy

NZ job ads fell 26% year-on-year

Job ads for information and communications technology roles fell 39%.

Staff reporters 9:18am
Tax, tax and more tax …
Economy

Warren Couillault: Tax, tax and more tax …

Taxpayers and their households are best placed to determine what to do with their money. 

Warren Couillault 12 Aug 2023
Food prices dip month-on-month
Economy

Food prices dip month-on-month

ASB thinks food price inflation will continue to cool.

Staff reporters 11 Aug 2023