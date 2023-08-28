Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

There's an elephant in the China shop

There's an elephant in the China shop
China is losing market share rapidly as the US diversifies its supply chain. (Image: Getty)
Cameron Bagrie
Cameron Bagrie
Mon, 28 Aug 2023
It’s cyclical, analysts claimed in a recent BusinessDesk article, referring to China’s slowdown, which is now manifesting in commodity prices, particularly dairy.It’s not.You don't have to look too far to see secular problems.Commentators are referring to the three D’s: demographics (an ageing population and low birth rate), deflation and the need to deleverage.  Monetary policy cannot simply reflate the Chinese economy, given high debt levels across several sectors and the need to deleverage. That would be akin...
What will come from the Mainzeal demolition?
Infrastructure

Paul McBeth: What will come from the Mainzeal demolition?

The saga is nearing its conclusion, but its effects will go on.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Markets Analysis

Dead on Arrival? Labour's media lifeline

NZ news media need to plan for a self-sufficient future.

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
Dead on Arrival? Labour's media lifeline
Primary Sector

Ravensdown ekes out a profit as high costs bite

In the 12 months to May 31, its net profit before tax was $429,000. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Ravensdown ekes out a profit as high costs bite

More Economy

Household demand looks to be cooling in line with RBNZ wishes
Economy

Household demand looks to be cooling in line with RBNZ wishes

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s monetary policy tightening looks to be cooling household demand.The official cash rate is currently 5.5%, well off the 0.25% it was two years ago.Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of NZ held rates at 5.5% and said: “The current level of intere...

Staff reporters 23 Aug 2023
Reserve Bank vigilant as NZ dollar dips to nine-month low
Economy

Reserve Bank vigilant as NZ dollar dips to nine-month low

The RBNZ is in watch, worry, wait mode. 

Rebecca Howard 23 Aug 2023
ASB expects the economy to be ‘largely flat’
Economy

ASB expects the economy to be ‘largely flat’

Picture the economy as a skipping stone with shallow decreases and increases.

Staff reporters 22 Aug 2023
Just how big a problem is China’s slowdown?
Primary Sector

Just how big a problem is China’s slowdown?

Just under 30% of what NZ exports goes to China. 

Rebecca Howard & Riley Kennedy 21 Aug 2023