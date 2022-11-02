See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Economy Preview

Tight labour market will make 75 basis point rate hike inevitable

Rebecca Howard

Rebecca Howard
Wed, 02 Nov 2022

Tight labour market will make 75 basis point rate hike inevitable
The problem continues to be a lack of people to hire. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 02 Nov 2022
RELATED
New Zealand’s unemployment rate is widely tipped to fall in the third quarter and will add to the view the Reserve Bank of NZ (RBNZ) is poised to lift rates by another 75 basis points this month. The second quarter unemployment rate would be 3.2% versus 3.3% in the June quarter, according to the median of 15 economists in a Bloomberg poll.The main issue continues to be a lack of people to hire. The borders are open but, in the 12 months that ended in August 2022, there was a provisional net migration loss of 11,000, according to...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Bloomberg
Musk consolidates power at Twitter after board is dismissed
Bloomberg | Wed, 02 Nov 2022

Elon Musk is Twitter’s sole director after dismissal of the board. The company will buy back any and all 2027 and 2030 senior notes.

Markets
Sky to shareholders: 'We're giving you more cash'
Oliver Lewis | Wed, 02 Nov 2022

Tweaks to its dividend policy mean shareholders are likely to see bigger payouts in the coming year.

Retail
A2 Milk goes after Care A2 Plus for stealing the A2 brand
Rebecca Howard | Wed, 02 Nov 2022

The NZ premium-branded dairy nutritional company wants a permanent injunction and damages. 

Sponsored
Kiwibank helps purpose-driven Kiwi companies supercharge growth

New Zealand's first motor vehicle production company to mass produce vehicles for an international market at scale.

Sponsored
Quality childcare centres provide trusted returns for investors

It’s impressive how much of an impact quality childcare can have.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.