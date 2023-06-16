Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Toe-deep recession offers something for everyone

Toe-deep recession offers something for everyone
A snapshot of the nation as a whole isn't offering as clear a theme as you might think. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Fri, 16 Jun 2023
New Zealand’s entry into the recessionary shallows has a little something for everyone, feeding doom and gloom to the bears and waving a cerise rag to the bulls. The 0.1% contraction in the March quarter walked the fine line taken among economic forecasters, who collectively were on the side of predicting a recession, but only just. That followed on from a slightly sharper contraction of 0.7% in the December quarter, adjusted from the 0.6% previously reported, but if that’s the worst the recession has to offer, the Reserve...
QuiznessDesk, Friday, June 16, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, June 16, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Retail

High court quashes Countdown pharmacy licences

Independent pharmacists are celebrating what they call a David and Goliath victory.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
High court quashes Countdown pharmacy licences
Primary Sector

Rebecca Howard: The genetic modification tide has shifted

There's been little negative reaction. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
The genetic modification tide has shifted

More Economy

NZ economy dips its toe into recessionary waters
Economy

NZ economy dips its toe into recessionary waters

Migration helped prop up the soggy headline figure.

Paul McBeth 15 Jun 2023
Food price inflation slows
Economy

Food price inflation slows

Price increases were still near record high levels in May.

Staff reporters 14 Jun 2023
Tourist inflow helps narrow current account deficit
Economy

Tourist inflow helps narrow current account deficit

Economists were prepared for a wider deficit.

Paul McBeth 14 Jun 2023
Eaqub report: no evidence of 'greedflation' in NZ
Economy

Eaqub report: no evidence of 'greedflation' in NZ

A new report says corporate profits in NZ are actually lower than they were before covid.

Dileepa Fonseka 14 Jun 2023