Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Tourist inflow helps narrow current account deficit in March quarter

Tourist inflow helps narrow current account deficit in March quarter
New Zealand's allure remains strong. (Image: Real NZ)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Wed, 14 Jun 2023
The unexpectedly strong return of foreign guests to New Zealand’s shores helped narrow the nation’s record current account deficit, beating analysts’ dour expectations.Statistics NZ’s balance of payments data series showed the current account – which captures trade in goods and services and net income flows – was a deficit of $33.03 billion in the 12 months ended March 31, or 8.5% of gross domestic product (GDP), narrowing from the record shortfall of $34.94b, or 9% of GDP, at the end of December, which was r...
Commerce Commission warns HSBC over credit contracts
Finance

Commerce Commission warns HSBC over credit contracts

HSBC's credit contract disclosures were not up to scratch.

Staff reporters 1:30pm
Property

Winton moves to 'lower end' of $72m profit guidance

The land developer says it has 6,751 units slated for future delivery.

Brent Melville 1:20pm
Winton moves to 'lower end' of $72m profit guidance
Policy

Carbon auction fails as buyers sit tight

Not enough bids above the confidential reserve price came to clear all units on offer.

Ian Llewellyn 1:07pm
Carbon auction fails as buyers sit tight

More Economy

Food price inflation slows
Economy

Food price inflation slows

Price increases were still near record high levels in May.

Staff reporters 1:05pm
Eaqub report: no evidence of 'greedflation' in NZ
Economy

Eaqub report: no evidence of 'greedflation' in NZ

A new report says corporate profits in NZ are actually lower than they were before covid.

Dileepa Fonseka 10:32am
Recession or no recession, it’s not looking flash
Economy Preview

Recession or no recession, it’s not looking flash

Economists, however, are split on which side of zero the number will fall.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Net migration eases off in April
Economy

Net migration eases off in April

More New Zealanders are leaving, but the departures are outweighed by new arrivals.

Staff reporters 13 Jun 2023