Economy

Unemployment rate edges up to 3.6%
Ella Somers
Wed, 02 Aug 2023
New Zealand’s unemployment rate for the June quarter nudged higher than expected while annual wage inflation remained steady at 4.3%The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 3.6% in the three months ended June 30, from 3.4% in the March quarter, Stats NZ said in its household labour force survey.This was above the 3.5% rate the Reserve Bank of New Zealand predicted unemployment to sit at in the June quarter.Kiwibank economists had anticipated the unemployment rate to shift from 3.4% to 3.5% while Bank of New Zealand economists exp...
