Unemployment rate hits 5.1%

More people are lining up at the job office. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Wed, 05 Feb 2025
Unemployment rose in the last quarter of 2024 to 5.1%, up from 4.8% in the September quarter.Annually, unemployment rose by 33,000 to 156,000, as measured by the Household Labour Force Survey.Stats New Zealand released new data on Wednesday about jobs and the pace of wage growth.Stats NZ said the seasonally adjusted employment rate was 67.4% in the December 2024 quarter, down from 69% a year earlier. The seasonally adjusted employment rate was 67.4% in the December 2024 quarter, down from 69% a year earlier, Stats NZ said. That was th...
ComCom cold on Manawa takeover
Markets

Regulator worries about market concentration.

Ian Llewellyn 12:00pm
The Wall Street Journal

Google kills diversity hiring targets

Search giant eliminates goals to hire more minority employees.

The Wall Street Journal 10:00am
Opinion

Peter Griffin: DeepSeek’s implications becoming clearer

The best way to stay ahead in the AI arms race is to collaborate and share.

Peter Griffin 5:00am
