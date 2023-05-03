Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Unemployment rate holds steady at 3.4%

Unemployment rate holds steady at 3.4%
(Image: Gettty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 03 May 2023
Andy Fyers
Andy Fyers
Wed, 03 May 2023
New Zealand’s unemployment rate held steady at 3.4% in the March quarter while annual wage inflation hit a record 4.3%. The unemployment rate is slightly lower than the 3.5% forecast by the Reserve Bank of NZ (RBNZ).The underutilisation rate was 9.0% compared with a revised 9.3% in the December quarter. “Unemployment and underutilisation rates, as measured by the Household Labour Force Survey, have been sitting at or near record lows for more than a year,” work and wellbeing statistics senior manager Becky Collett sa...
Nelson property companies sue former directors
Property Investigation

Nelson property companies sue former directors

The case comes after the SFO announced charges against the former CEO.

Oliver Lewis 11:00am
Economy

Reserve Bank says NZ house prices still overvalued

In the near term, prices may continue to soften given the level of interest rates and several other factors.

Rebecca Howard 9:42am
Reserve Bank says NZ house prices still overvalued
The Quiz Free Competition

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, May 03, 2023

Send us your answers to today's quiz for a chance to win a $50 Hells Pizza gift voucher.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, May 03, 2023

More Economy

Reserve Bank says NZ house prices still overvalued
Economy

Reserve Bank says NZ house prices still overvalued

In the near term, prices may continue to soften given the level of interest rates and several other factors.

Rebecca Howard 9:42am
More pain to come but banking system is resilient
Economy

More pain to come but banking system is resilient

The central bank expects more borrowers to fall behind on their payments.

Rebecca Howard 02 May 2023
RBNZ likely to remain sanguine about arrears
Economy

RBNZ likely to remain sanguine about arrears

A total of 1.31% of residential mortgages were reported as past due in March, up 26% year-on-year.

Rebecca Howard 02 May 2023
Guesswork and slogans: the wealth tax debate
Finance

Pattrick Smellie: Guesswork and slogans: the wealth tax debate

Last week's tax research has created some wonderfully simple, albeit misleading slogans.

Pattrick Smellie 02 May 2023