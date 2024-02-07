Menu
Unemployment set to head higher, RBNZ still wary

(Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 07 Feb 2024
Economists are tipping the latest data to show labour pressures are easing but say the hurdle for interest rate cuts will remain high. The unemployment rate is expected to be between 4.2% to 4.3% in the December quarter versus 3.9% in the September quarter.The Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) latest forecasts have it at 4.2%.The data is due at 10:45 on Wednesday. While the RBNZ is no longer required to have a target of maximum sustainable employment, the labour market – particularly wage growth and wage expectations &n...
Delight and disappointment at supreme court's climate change ruling
Law & Regulation

Activist Mike Smith wants to force seven companies to speed up emissions reductions.

Greg Hurrell 3:10pm
Law & Regulation

Supreme court lets climate case against seven corporates go ahead

Activist Mike Smith wants to force the companies to speed up emissions reductions.

Greg Hurrell 11:35am
Economy

Unemployment rises to 4% as wage growth continues

The rise was below what economists and the Reserve Bank of NZ had expected.

Gregor Thompson 11:28am
Economy

The rise was below what economists and the Reserve Bank of NZ had expected.

Gregor Thompson 11:28am
Dairy auction fiercely bid but storm clouds gathering
Primary Sector

Dairy auction fiercely bid but storm clouds gathering

 Whole milk powder rose 3.4% to an average of US$3,463 a tonne.

Rebecca Howard 11:05am
New Zealand needs more winners
Economy

Dileepa Fonseka: New Zealand needs more winners

'NZ is beautiful, but honestly, it feels like if I go there it's gonna suck'.

Dileepa Fonseka 05 Feb 2024
'Ute tax' racked up $636.2m before it was scrapped
Economy

'Ute tax' racked up $636.2m before it was scrapped

Fees from 'gas guzzlers' did not go even half-way to funding clean-car discounts.

Brent Melville 05 Feb 2024