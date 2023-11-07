Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Why the Christmas mini-budget will be so hard to write

Why the Christmas mini-budget will be so hard to write
National's Nicola Willis and Christopher Luxon. (Image: NZME)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Tue, 07 Nov 2023
Having successfully predicted the new government would want to do a mini-budget some days before such an intention was announced, this column will attempt comparable perspicacity by predicting what will be in it.The short answer: not as much as the term mini-budget - even with mini in it - would imply.The reason: the fiscal situation the government faces is dire, and the answers to fixing it are either complicated, too draconian to be politically survivable or involve jettisoning or hugely delaying most of National’s pre-election tax prom...
NZ Green Investment Finance lends $10m for dairy farm refrigeration
Sustainable Finance

NZ Green Investment Finance lends $10m for dairy farm refrigeration

Purpose Capital has invested $3m in Cool Group alongside the NZGIF loan.

Greg Hurrell 3:05pm
Markets

Winton sees room for 15 luxury retirement developments

Its current Auckland project is modelled on Australian lifestyle precincts.

Rebecca Stevenson 12:25pm
Winton sees room for 15 luxury retirement developments
Markets

Two years of flight disruptions ahead due to engine problem – Air NZ

The airline had warned it expected scheduling complications from January 2024.

Staff reporters 10:00am
Two years of flight disruptions ahead due to engine problem – Air NZ

More Economy

Alliance Group expects worst result in a decade
Finance

Alliance Group expects worst result in a decade

It's due to report its full-year results this month.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Receivers of 4 Seasons couldn't find a buyer for the business
Finance

Receivers of 4 Seasons couldn't find a buyer for the business

Receivers were appointed in August.

Riley Kennedy 06 Nov 2023
NZ boards doing it all wrong: David Teece
Economy

NZ boards doing it all wrong: David Teece

The celebrated US-based Kiwi business guru says NZ boards need a "sense of panic".

Jem Traylen 06 Nov 2023
Petrol car sales plummet as EVs soar
Economy

Petrol car sales plummet as EVs soar

Growth so far this year is strongest in non-plug-in hybrids.

Staff reporters 03 Nov 2023