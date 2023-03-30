Menu
‘Winter could expose a few more rocks’ – ANZ on business confidence

(Image: Getty)
Ella Somers
Thu, 30 Mar 2023
Winter is coming and so might a continued slowdown in the economy across the country – but ANZ Bank says it is mostly in line with the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s reckonings.ANZ's business outlook survey for March showed business confidence to be unchanged from last month at -43 points.“The winter could expose a few more rocks as the wave of tourists depart. But for now, the slowdown is looking broadly in line with the Reserve Bank’s intentions,” ANZ’s chief economist Sharon Zollner said.The key themes...
New bill will replace 'outdated' aviation acts
Markets

The aviation industry has given the new bill the thumbs up.

Ella Somers 12:00pm
Technology

Alibaba breakup shows tech firms how to unlock value

The tech giant's move may compel rivals like Tencent to follow a similar path.

Bloomberg 11:06am
Media

MediaWorks to close Today FM

Today FM shows were abruptly pulled off the air this morning during Tova O’Brien’s morning programme. 

Daniel Dunkley 10:31am
