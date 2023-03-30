‘Winter could expose a few more rocks’ – ANZ on business confidence

(Image: Getty)

Winter is coming and so might a continued slowdown in the economy across the country – but ANZ Bank says it is mostly in line with the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s reckonings.ANZ's business outlook survey for March showed business confidence to be unchanged from last month at -43 points.“The winter could expose a few more rocks as the wave of tourists depart. But for now, the slowdown is looking broadly in line with the Reserve Bank’s intentions,” ANZ’s chief economist Sharon Zollner said.The key themes...