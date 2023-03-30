Menu
News in Brief

New managing partner for law firm Wynn Williams
Ash Hill will start on April 1. (Image: Wynn Williams)
Tamara Poi-Ngawhika
Thu, 30 Mar 2023

Trainee reporter
Law firm Wynn Williams has appointed Ash Hill as the new managing partner.Hill has been with Wynn Williams for nearly a decade and supported the growth of its Auckland base. He will take on the role from April 1.He replaces Philip Maw, who has been in the role for more than four years.Maw will remain as a partner at the firm and a senior member of the Environment & Planning and Local Government team. He will also continue to sit on the board.
Markets

The aviation industry has given the new bill the thumbs up.

Ella Somers 12:00pm
Technology

Alibaba breakup shows tech firms how to unlock value

The tech giant's move may compel rivals like Tencent to follow a similar path.

Bloomberg 11:06am
Media

MediaWorks to close Today FM

Today FM shows were abruptly pulled off the air this morning during Tova O’Brien’s morning programme. 

Daniel Dunkley 10:31am
