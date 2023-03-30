New managing partner for law firm Wynn Williams

Ash Hill will start on April 1. (Image: Wynn Williams)

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika Trainee reporter

funded through

Law firm Wynn Williams has appointed Ash Hill as the new managing partner.Hill has been with Wynn Williams for nearly a decade and supported the growth of its Auckland base. He will take on the role from April 1.He replaces Philip Maw, who has been in the role for more than four years.Maw will remain as a partner at the firm and a senior member of the Environment & Planning and Local Government team. He will also continue to sit on the board.