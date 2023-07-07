Menu
You could point the finger at the economy, but the real villain is inflation

Inflation savages profits and siphons money out of households' pockets. (Image: Getty)
Cameron Bagrie
Fri, 07 Jul 2023
The crown financial statement for the 11 months ended May showed that core crown revenue undershot expectations by $2.3 billion. The real number is a loss of around $6b in revenue in the first five months of the year, which is around 5% of total revenue.That miss heralds two key themes that I believe will dominate over the coming year – business cost-cutting, resulting in layoffs, and the need for fiscal policy to adjust.Both are where politics and economic reality collide, where the reality of fighting inflation is laid bare and the...
QuiznessDesk, Friday, July 07, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, July 07, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Retail

NZ Sugar faces criminal charges over sugar recall

The sugar company is facing over $1.5m in fines across seven charges.

Ella Somers 5:00am
Primary Sector

NZ Pork welcomes country of origin recommendation

The advertising of some pork products as “made in New Zealand” can be misleading.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
More Economy

Economy

Government tax take $2.2 billion less than forecast

Tax revenues have fallen below the government's forecast in May.

Staff reporters 05 Jul 2023
Economy Free

Comvita and HoneyWorld: more of a marriage than an acquisition

The CEO of Comvita says NZ needs to protect mānuka.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 05 Jul 2023
Economy

Mortgage arrears now at highest levels since March 2020

More than 426,000 borrowers aren't keeping up with their payments.

Brent Melville 04 Jul 2023
Economy

Sales replace staff shortages as biggest business worry

Business conditions remain tough as inflation is squeezed out of the economy.

Pattrick Smellie 04 Jul 2023