Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Editor's Picks

Auckland council spends big on rubbish ads

Auckland council spends big on rubbish ads
The campaign to promote the Auckland food scrap bins rollout has cost $1.3m so far. (Image: Auckland council / Youtube)
Cécile Meier
Cécile Meier
Wed, 18 Oct 2023
The Auckland council has spent over $5 million in the last three years in advertising and education campaigns telling residents what to do with their rubbish. Most of the spending ($3.3m) came from the waste levy – a tax on rubbish sent to landfill collected by the government, which then gives half of it back to councils to fund waste minimisation initiatives. The rest ($1.5m) was funded through rates. Figures the council provided to BusinessDesk show spending on waste and recycling campaigns in the 2023 financial year ($1.9m) w...
NZ market flattens as investors mull on data
Markets Market close

NZ market flattens as investors mull on data

The local market ended the day flat.

Ella Somers 18 Oct 2023
Law & Regulation

Law society ‘disappointed’ as Tingey censured, fined $15k

The society wanted a six-to-nine month suspension.

Riley Kennedy 18 Oct 2023
Law society ‘disappointed’ as Tingey censured, fined $15k
Law & Regulation

Owner of failed builder Podular has 'reasonable defence' against failing to repay loans

The high court case hinges on who controlled Podular when its sale collapsed.

Greg Hurrell 18 Oct 2023
Owner of failed builder Podular has 'reasonable defence' against failing to repay loans

More Editor's Picks

MicroGEM’s staff went 222 days without pay before resigning
Finance

MicroGEM’s staff went 222 days without pay before resigning

Personal grievances, threatening emails and now a director wants to start again.

Riley Kennedy 17 Oct 2023
Investors won't be blue about blue wave
Economy

Investors won't be blue about blue wave

Things are looking good for markets, at least in the short term.

Rebecca Howard 16 Oct 2023
Northcote redevelopment opportunity pitched
Property

Northcote redevelopment opportunity pitched

Council agency is seeking developers interested in a 3.13-hectare town centre super-lot.

Oliver Lewis 14 Oct 2023
Sky reveals mystery bid talks
Markets

Sky reveals mystery bid talks

The mystery bid comes at the bottom of the market for media companies.

Daniel Dunkley 13 Oct 2023