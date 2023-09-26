Menu
Roading blowouts: a rock and a hard place

Materials matter when it comes to constructing roads. (Image: NZME)
Dileepa Fonseka
Tue, 26 Sep 2023
For Wayne Scott, the problem with New Zealand road-building project announcements can be summed up in a question that politicians always leave unanswered: where is all the aggregate supposed to come from? “We see this all the time, particularly with those projects requiring large quantities of [aggregate] material; there’ll just be this assumption that it’s going to be available.” Scott is the chief executive of the Aggregate and Quarry Association NZ (AQA), so perhaps you might expect him to say something like...
