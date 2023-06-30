Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Editor's Picks

The doctors who are not getting hired

The doctors who are not getting hired
International student graduating from NZ medical schools are being barred from employment. (Image: Depositphotos)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Fri, 30 Jun 2023
There's no shortage of warnings about the lack of junior doctors in our healthcare system, but every year New Zealand is choosing not to employ doctors who graduate from the country’s two medical schools.Why not? Because they’re from other countries.For James*, the road has been a tough one. In the same way young people who grow up in NZ often have to borrow or get a loan guarantee from the “Bank of Mum and Dad” to get on the property ladder, James has had to borrow money from his grandparents to fund his expensive e...
Coal boiler ban and phase out implemented
Law & Regulation

Coal boiler ban and phase out implemented

New rules phase out existing low-to-medium temperature coal boilers by 2037

Ian Llewellyn 4:00pm
Property

Airbnb wants 'app tax' replaced with a national tourism levy

The peer-to-peer booking platform says charging GST across all hosts isn't equitable.

Brent Melville 3:50pm
Airbnb wants 'app tax' replaced with a national tourism levy
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Mixed news in first All Blacks 'triumph' of the year

The downward trend in fan connection should concern NZ Rugby.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Mixed news in first All Blacks 'triumph' of the year

More Editor's Picks

Bipartisan support needed for rail projects
Infrastructure

Bipartisan support needed for rail projects

Most passenger rail projects will unfold over the life of several governments.

Greg Hurrell 29 Jun 2023
The Warehouse privacy check: Journalist sent other people’s data
Retail

The Warehouse privacy check: Journalist sent other people’s data

When Victoria Young asked The Warehouse what it knew about her, she got a shock.

Victoria Young 27 Jun 2023
PwC auditors before tribunal for Fonterra audits
Finance

PwC auditors before tribunal for Fonterra audits

The names of the auditors, specific charges and evidence has been suppressed.

Riley Kennedy 22 Jun 2023
Govt softens proposed skilled migrant changes
Policy

Govt softens proposed skilled migrant changes

Some of the earlier proposed immigration changes have been 'rebalanced'.

Dileepa Fonseka 21 Jun 2023