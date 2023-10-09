Menu
Death means byelection after the election

Staff reporters
Mon, 09 Oct 2023
Act party candidate Neil Christensen has died.“On behalf of the Act party, I’d like to offer my condolences to Neil’s family and friends. Our thoughts are with you,” Act leader David Seymour said in a statement today, adding the Port Waikato candidate was a valued member of the party.“I wish to pay tribute to Neil, who was an infectiously charismatic and fascinating man and was New Zealand’s only registered specialist poultry veterinarian.“He was a dedicated member of the Act party who will be immensely...
FMA and Kiwibank settle on $812,500 penalty for customer overcharging
Law & Regulation

FMA and Kiwibank settle on $812,500 penalty for customer overcharging

It will be up to the high court to decide the final penalty.

Greg Hurrell 09 Oct 2023
Markets

NZ market in the red as election countdown begins

Dairy giant Fonterra boosted its farmgate milk price forecast due to a brighter outlook.

Ella Somers 09 Oct 2023
Primary Sector

Foresters seek judicial review over MPI fees

The legal papers were filed in the high court on Friday.

Staff reporters 09 Oct 2023
More Election 2023

NZ First calls for a royal commission into media
Politics

NZ First calls for a royal commission into media

Winston Peters wants to take on the broadcasting portfolio in the next government. 

Daniel Dunkley 09 Oct 2023
NZ and 'third world' lessons for politicians and businesspeople
Economy

Dileepa Fonseka: NZ and 'third world' lessons for politicians and businesspeople

South Korea's GDP per capita was a quarter of ours, now it is higher.

Dileepa Fonseka 09 Oct 2023
Whaddya mean there's too many public servants?
Policy Analysis

Whaddya mean there's too many public servants?

BusinessDesk begins a new ongoing series this week.

Jem Traylen 09 Oct 2023
How the election result will affect your pocket
Economy

Warren Couillault: How the election result will affect your pocket

Change is coming – but it won't happen overnight. 

Warren Couillault 07 Oct 2023