National bids for middle income families with childcare rebate

More childcare support, fewer consultants, says Christopher Luxon (Image: BusinessDesk)

If elected, National would shave $400 million a year off spending on consultants and introduce an early childhood education tax rebate, party leader Christopher Luxon says. Luxon made the announcements in his state of the nation speech, delivered in Auckland on Sunday. He also used the speech to outline his areas of focus for the party: cost of living, economic growth, infrastructure, law and order, health, and education. “There is no entitlement, there is no automatic right to life as a first world cou...