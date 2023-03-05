Menu
National bids for middle income families with childcare rebate

More childcare support, fewer consultants, says Christopher Luxon (Image: BusinessDesk)
Dileepa Fonseka
Sun, 05 Mar 2023
If elected, National would shave $400 million a year off spending on consultants and introduce an early childhood education tax rebate, party leader Christopher Luxon says.   Luxon made the announcements in his state of the nation speech, delivered in Auckland on Sunday.   He also used the speech to outline his areas of focus for the party: cost of living, economic growth, infrastructure, law and order, health, and education.   “There is no entitlement, there is no automatic right to life as a first world cou...
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, March 06, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Health

NZ covid vaccination shows promise ahead of trials

An easy-to-store covid vaccination under development in NZ could be a boon for poorer nations.

Greg Hurrell 8:18am
Self promotion Free

BusinessDesk daily podcast launches

Plus a special broadcast this week for international women’s day.

Matt Martel 8:00am

Election 2023

TOP's best chance: Raf Manji's battle for Ilam

To be assured of getting into Parliament this year, TOP needs to win a parliamentary electorate. Leader Raf Manji is targeting Christchurch's up-market Ilam.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Infrastructure

Pattrick Smellie: Smoke, mirrors and delay – National’s three waters policy

National's three waters policy is only cosmetically distinct from Labour's.

Pattrick Smellie 28 Feb 2023
Policy

Policy shops face another haircut under Nats

The National party says its government would be more disciplined and deliver better frontline service.

Jem Traylen 27 Feb 2023
Infrastructure

Cameron Bagrie: We have to rethink risk after cyclone

Catastrophic damage caused by extreme weather is on the rise. Policies to invest in managing that risk are long overdue.

Cameron Bagrie 16 Feb 2023