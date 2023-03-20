Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Election 2023

TOP dangles $1.5b youth carrot, with a hook

TOP dangles $1.5b youth carrot, with a hook
Raf Manji wants to redirect climate emergency funding into a student army. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Mon, 20 Mar 2023
Raf Manji, leader of The Opportunities party, says the party would increase the top rate of income tax and corporate tax to provide a funding stream for people up to the age of 30.That would include fully funded health care and access to free public transport, with a $1,500 credit to go towards bikes, e-bikes or e-scooters.In an obvious play to capture the key youth vote and roll in climate change at the same time, Manji launched the party's "teal deal" concept in Christchurch today where he also said TOP would reinstate a governm...
UBS to buy Credit Suisse in $5.3b deal to end crisis
Finance

UBS to buy Credit Suisse in $5.3b deal to end crisis

UBS is to take over Credit Suisse with billions in SNB, state support, but holders of risky bonds face a $17b wipeout.

Bloomberg 3:20pm
Politics

Foreign minister Nanaia Mahuta heads to China

It will mark the first visit by a New Zealand minister since 2019.

Rebecca Howard 3:15pm
Foreign minister Nanaia Mahuta heads to China
Finance

Bloomberg: A brief history of bank bailouts

As UBS prepares to buy Credit Suisse for a song, Bloomberg's Thyagaraju Adinarayan reprises a recent history of distressed bank rescues.

Bloomberg 12:43pm
Bloomberg: A brief history of bank bailouts

More Election 2023

Nats need change of attitude on climate – Greens
Politics

Nats need change of attitude on climate – Greens

Green MP Julie Anne Genter sees little prospect of a coalition deal with National.  

Greg Hurrell 10:15am
PollTracker: Labour hits the lead
Politics

PollTracker: Labour hits the lead

The left would just scrape together a government with Te Pāti Māori.

Andy Fyers 15 Mar 2023
Policy bonfire: episode 2
Policy

Policy bonfire: episode 2

Chris Hipkins has axed a second round of policy irritants from the election mix.

Jem Traylen 13 Mar 2023
Can $400m be trimmed from government contractors' bill?
Politics

Can $400m be trimmed from government contractors' bill?

The government says consultants are needed to design new roads and schools. 

Jem Traylen 07 Mar 2023