TOP dangles $1.5b youth carrot, with a hook

Raf Manji wants to redirect climate emergency funding into a student army. (Image: BusinessDesk)

Raf Manji, leader of The Opportunities party, says the party would increase the top rate of income tax and corporate tax to provide a funding stream for people up to the age of 30.That would include fully funded health care and access to free public transport, with a $1,500 credit to go towards bikes, e-bikes or e-scooters.In an obvious play to capture the key youth vote and roll in climate change at the same time, Manji launched the party's "teal deal" concept in Christchurch today where he also said TOP would reinstate a governm...