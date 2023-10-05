Menu
What fate awaits Te Pūkenga after the election?
Te Pūkenga functions via four regional hubs. (Image: NZME)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Thu, 05 Oct 2023
During its short lifetime, vocational education provider Te Pūkenga has rarely made it into the headlines for anything good.  National leader Christopher Luxon and finance spokesperson Nicola Willis drop it into debates as a substitute term for wasteful government spending; the organisation recently announced a plan to axe 200 jobs; the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet’s Implementation Unit has investigated the organisation’s performance; accounts reveal Te Pūkenga breached its banking covenants twice in two ye...
