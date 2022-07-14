See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Energy

25% leap in gas levy 'justifiable', Cabinet told

Ian Llewellyn
Thu, 14 Jul 2022

25% leap in gas levy 'justifiable', Cabinet told
Cabinet was told the increase in gas levies was so small it would make no difference to households. (Image: Depositphotos)
Ian Llewellyn
Thu, 14 Jul 2022
RELATED
Cabinet agreed to an increase of more than 20% to the gas levy customers pay because they believed it would have little overall impact on household expenses and commercial users’ costs.The new levies came into force on July 1, with the impost on each household connection increasing from $5.28 to $6.63 – a 25.31% increase from last year. There are about 300,000 gas connections.The levy for large gas users, such as Methanex, increased from 1.1445c per gigajoule (GJ) to 1.3997c a GJ.For commercial customers, this was estimated to be ar...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, July 14, 2022
The Quizmaster | Thu, 14 Jul 2022

Another chilly and wet day, another quiz for you to try and beat. Good luck and have fun.

Transport
Christchurch leaders want $50m from Michael Wood for transport projects
Oliver Lewis | Thu, 14 Jul 2022

The mayor and the head of the regional council have written to the transport minister.

Opinion
Five things we can do to fix our research sector
Peter Griffin | Thu, 14 Jul 2022

Any business person will tell you that dealing with the science sector is a nightmare as basic research isn't translating into commercial innovation to the extent it should be.

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

Sponsored
Digital innovation could shape the future of NZ

The digital age allows us to collaborate on some of our greatest scientific and environmental challenges

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.