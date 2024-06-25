Menu
$2b solar farm project aims to generate 15% of daytime electricity

A rendition of FNSF's first solar farm now under construction in Northland. (Image: Far North Solar Farm)
Greg Hurrell
Tue, 25 Jun 2024
Far North Solar Farm is pushing ahead with its approximately $2 billion multi-site developments planned to generate a total of 1.4 gigawatts of peak electricity.The solar farm developer said that represented around 15% of the current peak daytime electricity demand.It had secured debt financing through Westpac to build the first four solar farms with an expected capacity of 180 megawatts (MW).The company was holding off on large supply contracts to avoid penalty clauses and said it was in a fortunate position to be able to do that.It has been a...
QuiznessDesk: Tuesday, June 25
The Quiz Free

Test your smarts against our Quizmaster.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Infrastructure

Treasury turns to KPMG principal for ferry advice

The Aratere grounding has again highlighted issues with the Interislander fleet.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Retail

The Warehouse's top heavy wages don't match performance

As the share price collapsed management costs remained high.

Gregor Thompson 5:00am
Nuts removal brings Transpower pylon down
News in Brief

Contractors blamed for pylon collapse that cut power to entire region. 

Staff reporters 24 Jun 2024
Lodestone Energy to build 220MW solar farm on high country station
News in Brief

The 167-year-old station is planning to destock and restore the wind-eroded site.

Staff reporters 21 Jun 2024
Analysts downgrade Channel Infrastructure
Infrastructure

The move follows BP's selling its stake.

Ian Llewellyn 21 Jun 2024
BP exits Channel Infrastructure in $46m deal
Infrastructure

BP follows Mobil and exits former Marsden Point oil refinery business.

Oliver Lewis 19 Jun 2024