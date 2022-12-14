Menu
Air NZ picks four zero-emissions aircraft partners

Air NZ chose electric, hybrid and hydrogen options for a 2026 test route. (Image: Air NZ)
Dan Brunskill
Wed, 14 Dec 2022
Air New Zealand has chosen four companies to develop technology and infrastructure needed to run a zero-emissions demonstrator flight in 2026.The national carrier recently announced a plan to replace its domestic fleet with zero-emission aircraft from 2030. It aims to run a commercial flight by 2026 as proof of concept.Air NZ will work alongside its partners to develop and test designs. It's signed a ‘statement of intent’ to order three planes from one of the providers, with the option of ordering a further 20 aircraft from more...
Markets Free

NZ market flat as US inflation data surprises

In the US, the consumer price index for November rose 0.1% on the month, versus a forecast for a 0.3% gain. 

Ella Somers 6:06pm
Infrastructure

Kāinga Ora slashes building times and red tape

Kāinga Ora says it's loading up debt to clear a backlog of work.

Greg Hurrell 5:30pm
Finance

Reserve Bank's Orr grilled over high staff turnover

The Reserve Bank’s staff turnover in the year ended June was 21.7% while the Public Service Commission’s data showed turnover in the public service as a whole had been 17.3%.

Jenny Ruth 4:58pm