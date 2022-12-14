Air NZ picks four zero-emissions aircraft partners

Air NZ chose electric, hybrid and hydrogen options for a 2026 test route. (Image: Air NZ)

Air New Zealand has chosen four companies to develop technology and infrastructure needed to run a zero-emissions demonstrator flight in 2026.The national carrier recently announced a plan to replace its domestic fleet with zero-emission aircraft from 2030. It aims to run a commercial flight by 2026 as proof of concept.Air NZ will work alongside its partners to develop and test designs. It's signed a ‘statement of intent’ to order three planes from one of the providers, with the option of ordering a further 20 aircraft from more...