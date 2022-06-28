See full details
Another blackouts review says generators acted properly

Ian Llewellyn
Tue, 28 Jun 2022

Another blackouts review says generators acted properly
Contact has been cleared over the use of its Taranaki generation assets in the August 9 blackout. (Image: Contact)
Ian Llewellyn
Tue, 28 Jun 2022
The electricity sector regulator has formally ruled that Genesis and Contact Energy did nothing wrong in the events that caused the electricity blackouts on Aug 9 last year.One of the last in a series of reviews and inquiries into what caused the blackouts in thousands of homes on one of the coldest nights of the year was on whether there was an “undesirable trading situation (UTS)” under the Electricity Authority’s (EA) rules.About 34,000 customers had their electricity cut off without warning. The biggest impact was in Waika...

