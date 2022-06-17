See full details
Energy

Australia's electricity train wreck has lessons for NZ

Ian Llewellyn
Fri, 17 Jun 2022

Meridian's Mike Roan says the company pulled out of Australia at the right time. (Image: Meridian)
The current turmoil in the Australian electricity market justifies Meridian Energy’s decision to sell its assets there and should also serve as a warning to those who want to tinker with the market in New Zealand, Meridian’s chief financial officer Mike Roan said.Speaking to BusinessDesk’s Frances Cook on a Sharesies’ shared lunch session, Roan said Meridian had been concerned at developments in Australia for some time and those concerns had manifested themselves dramatically this week.Earlier this week, Australia’...

