'Oh the places you will go’

(Image: Simon Robertson)
Simon Robertson
Simon Robertson
Sat, 27 Apr 2024
I am fortunate to have a girlfriend who is a rock star in advertising and runs a big global account. She was on her way to Barcelona for a worldwide convention (once every two years). I got to share a bed (boyfriend privileges).Her global account? It’s McDonald’s – a favourite investment company of mine for decades and one of the slickest operations I have ever seen. What they do on scale is mind-blowing. They are McAwesome at running a business – returns of 16 times your money in the past 20 years.Anyway, we tacked...
On the Money: Fletcher woes, PR gains and drama in Dubai
On the Money

On the Money: Fletcher woes, PR gains and drama in Dubai

There's no news like bad news, and there was a lot of it this week.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
World Crime

Billions in dirty money fly under radar at busiest airports

The Heathrow-to-Dubai flights are favourites for money launderers.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Billions in dirty money fly under radar at busiest airports
Investments Free

Money Answers: Can I set Fire to my money?

'Financial independence, retire early' is the target when building a nest-egg.

Frances Cook 5:00am
Money Answers: Can I set Fire to my money?

More Opinion

Calling all mediators
Law & Regulation

Bronwyn Heenan: Calling all mediators

Workers and their bosses both need to have access to timely and skilled mediators.

Bronwyn Heenan 26 Apr 2024
Digital currency's big privacy and security issues
Opinion

Peter Griffin: Digital currency's big privacy and security issues

Scheme may be a bridge too far unless it comes with watertight assurances.

Peter Griffin 25 Apr 2024
RBNZ's inflation target conundrum
Economy

Cameron Bagrie: RBNZ's inflation target conundrum

A debate is pending on the inflation target as economic pain rises.

Cameron Bagrie 25 Apr 2024
Float on: why the FMA is stressing about fund liquidity risks
Opinion

David Chaplin: Float on: why the FMA is stressing about fund liquidity risks

The monetary tide is receding.

David Chaplin 24 Apr 2024